GCN Coin One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $43,345.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00426708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.