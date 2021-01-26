iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.84. 3,769,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

