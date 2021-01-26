Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

