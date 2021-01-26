Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $239.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

