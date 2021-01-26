MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.45. 4,760,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

