Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 315 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.92. 8,196,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

