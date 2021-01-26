PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $7,609.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

