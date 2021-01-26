Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00275095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00107455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,822,300 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

