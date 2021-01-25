Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. 1,288,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.