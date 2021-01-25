Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. 8,682,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

