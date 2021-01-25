Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 299,574 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,574 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,680,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

