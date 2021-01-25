Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $58,535.36 and $11.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

