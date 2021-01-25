Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $859,859.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $859,859.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

