Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.68. 1,790,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

