MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.68. 1,790,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

