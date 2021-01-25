PUBLISH (NEWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $340,507.01

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $340,507.01 and approximately $40,123.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

