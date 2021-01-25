Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $182.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00424159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,094,794,875 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.