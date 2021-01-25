DREP Market Cap Hits $15.46 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DREP has a market cap of $15.46 million and $952,983.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

