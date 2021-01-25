Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898,630 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

