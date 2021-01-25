Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 12.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,126,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.