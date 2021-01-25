Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 15,264 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

