Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

