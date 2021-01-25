Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.10 million and $138,988.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00798125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.69 or 0.04333617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

