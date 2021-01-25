$0.34 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.20. 92,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

