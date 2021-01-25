-$0.94 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 149,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $139.81.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

