Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,459. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eargo stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.