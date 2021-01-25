OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 220 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,776. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.