CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.98.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

