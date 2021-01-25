Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $479,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $64.83. 9,168,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

