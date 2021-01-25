Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

