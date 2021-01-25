Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 958,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

