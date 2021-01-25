Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

RTX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

