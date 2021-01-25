Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

