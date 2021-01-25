Benin Management CORP Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

