Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

