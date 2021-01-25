Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

DUK traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. 2,888,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

