Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 461,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average is $230.63. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

