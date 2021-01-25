NAGA (NGC) Trading Down 18% This Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $4,139.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

