Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of TSLA traded up $34.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $880.80. 38,589,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $733.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.94. The company has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

