CoinPoker Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3,204.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00072256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.22 or 0.00794129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.06 or 0.04350314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017533 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.