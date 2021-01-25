Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $280,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,644,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

