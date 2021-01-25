Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 8.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $40.94. 506,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 286,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.