Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.