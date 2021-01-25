Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,590 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

