Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $409,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

