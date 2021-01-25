SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. 49,745,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,557,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

