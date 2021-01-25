SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

