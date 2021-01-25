Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Hegic token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $123.77 million and $4.75 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

Hegic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

