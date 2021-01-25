CanYaCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,793.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00800550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.25 or 0.04362203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

