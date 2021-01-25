Hardy Reed LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. 2,090,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

